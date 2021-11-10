$680.37 Million in Sales Expected for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) This Quarter

Analysts expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to report sales of $680.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $679.61 million and the highest is $681.00 million. Curtiss-Wright reported sales of $668.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE:CW traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.25. 65 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,107. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.52. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $102.37 and a fifty-two week high of $136.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 14,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 359,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,928 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,635,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

