Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will post $1.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the lowest is $1.35 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $5.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.42.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,455,248,000 after buying an additional 865,667 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,437,000 after buying an additional 565,063 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.0% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,344,000 after buying an additional 551,348 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,218,000 after buying an additional 550,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,695,000 after buying an additional 383,128 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $351.76. 1,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,408. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $189.45 and a 1 year high of $360.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

