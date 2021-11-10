Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS.

CELC opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 27.51 and a current ratio of 27.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average is $22.56.

Get Celcuity alerts:

CELC has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Celcuity by 145,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 69,984 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Celcuity by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Celcuity by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celcuity

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.