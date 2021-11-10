$239.68 Million in Sales Expected for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) will post $239.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $236.90 million to $242.45 million. Kilroy Realty posted sales of $229.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year sales of $935.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $923.70 million to $953.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.58.

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.92. 1,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $54.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.94%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

