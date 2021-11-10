UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $455.00 to $500.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. UnitedHealth Group traded as high as $466.14 and last traded at $462.85, with a volume of 11004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $464.35.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UNH. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.17.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,743,375. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $423.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.