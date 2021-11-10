Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $157.79, but opened at $150.00. Affirm shares last traded at $142.58, with a volume of 146,773 shares.

Specifically, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $718,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 10,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total value of $1,684,153.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,096 shares of company stock worth $23,198,819. 16.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.15.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

