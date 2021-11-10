Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,253,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,357 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.07% of Albemarle worth $211,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALB. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of ALB opened at $274.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $113.07 and a 52-week high of $282.87.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,341 shares of company stock valued at $11,035,581 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.50.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.