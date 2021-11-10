Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $114,000 in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,708,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,578,000 after purchasing an additional 204,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $880,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,510,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,012,000 after acquiring an additional 135,138 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,873,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,258,000 after acquiring an additional 572,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,741,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,440,000 after acquiring an additional 175,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

SEE opened at $64.62 on Wednesday. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $64.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.70.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.