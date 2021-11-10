Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 4,755 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 78.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,336 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,755 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Money Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Lennar by 898.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth $744,000. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 725.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 45,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 39,934 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of LEN stock opened at $107.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.32. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.82.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.