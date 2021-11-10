Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $143,000 in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,247 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWN. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.91.

NYSE SWN opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $5.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

