Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $162,000 Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,091 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the first quarter worth $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Washington Federal by 50.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management bought a new position in Washington Federal during the second quarter worth $203,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Washington Federal in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Washington Federal by 3,078.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal stock opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Washington Federal had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $150.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

