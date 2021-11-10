Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1808 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 20.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of CLM stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $14.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,826. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $14.75.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $167,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 33.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 116.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

