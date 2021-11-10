Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1808 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 20.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of CLM stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $14.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,826. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $14.75.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 33.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 116.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.04% of the company’s stock.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.
