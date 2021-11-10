Z Energy Limited (ASX:ZEL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07

Z Energy Limited (ASX:ZEL) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0672 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.74.
About Z Energy
Read More: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Z Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.