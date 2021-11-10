Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:PANL)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 10.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

PANL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.67. 980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,774. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $213.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PANL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley began coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,676 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

