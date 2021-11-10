Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 target price on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.03.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Shares of TWO opened at $6.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.74.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 204.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1.6% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 147,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 14.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.