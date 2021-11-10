Travala.com Price Reaches $2.95 (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $153.94 million and approximately $17.49 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.95 or 0.00004329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Travala.com has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00074854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00078701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.18 or 0.00099927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,550.98 or 1.00468585 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,811.60 or 0.07051894 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00019907 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 52,120,487 coins. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

