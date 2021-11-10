Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR) Declares GBX 1.55 Dividend

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:WHR traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 162.20 ($2.12). 851,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,751. Warehouse REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 110.50 ($1.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 169.79 ($2.22). The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 157.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 151. The firm has a market cap of £689.13 million and a PE ratio of 4.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Warehouse REIT from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

