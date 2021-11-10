Quantum Resistant Ledger Market Capitalization Hits $21.22 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $21.22 million and approximately $61,109.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000413 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,231.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,841.46 or 0.07095661 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $289.66 or 0.00424524 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $719.91 or 0.01055109 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.29 or 0.00091291 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.60 or 0.00421502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.33 or 0.00283344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.47 or 0.00224921 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,269,286 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

