EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 130.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

EchoStar stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $27.73. 6,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.69. EchoStar has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $28.37.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 7.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EchoStar will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SATS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EchoStar by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,242,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,745,000 after buying an additional 789,207 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 1,585.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 666,426 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,019,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,467,000 after purchasing an additional 519,406 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 299.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 570,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after purchasing an additional 427,616 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,205,000 after purchasing an additional 347,395 shares during the period.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

