90 Shares in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 90 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cable One by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CABO opened at $1,800.69 on Wednesday. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $1,674.35 and a one year high of $2,326.80. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,853.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,867.48.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.60 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.87 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 49.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.47%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CABO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,149.57.

In related news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 696 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,063.00, for a total transaction of $1,435,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.94, for a total value of $2,419,884.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,507.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,133 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,659 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

