Maverick Capital Ltd. Reduces Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,745 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 332.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRUS. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.20.

In related news, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $78.85 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.99.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

