Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 92,711 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 128,765.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,711 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in The Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in The Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in The Macerich during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Macerich during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Macerich during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAC. TheStreet upgraded The Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.61.

In other The Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAC opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

About The Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

