Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 52,318.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN opened at $235.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.83. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $174.36 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.667 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.71.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

