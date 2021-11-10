American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Stake Raised by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 118,306.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,148 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,082 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,995,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,420,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,558 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,528,863 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,140,000 after buying an additional 265,157 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,508,310 shares of the airline’s stock worth $95,622,000 after buying an additional 53,948 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,902,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $61,551,000 after buying an additional 402,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in American Airlines Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,370,391 shares of the airline’s stock worth $50,276,000 after buying an additional 358,066 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.73.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.54) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

