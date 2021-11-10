Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 92,711 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 128,765.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,711 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.96. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

In other The Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded The Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.61.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

