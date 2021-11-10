Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 104,644.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 54,415 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 18,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,664,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $633,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary E. Mccullough bought 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.19 per share, with a total value of $98,404.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.29. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.52%.

CMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

