Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 1,345.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 205,501 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Clean Harbors worth $20,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLH. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 16,894.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 687,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,075,000 after purchasing an additional 683,897 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at $16,425,000. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 299.1% during the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 185,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 138,721 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 44.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 402,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,527,000 after purchasing an additional 123,400 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 383.8% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 145,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 115,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $107.43 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.26 and a 200 day moving average of $98.45.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total value of $508,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total transaction of $205,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,447.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,537. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.63.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

