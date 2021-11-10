Craig Hallum Raises Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Price Target to $20.00

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) had its target price lifted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.31% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

NVTS stock opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $16.10.

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.