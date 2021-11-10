iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Purchased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,643,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 148.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 232,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,586 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QLTA opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.82. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.67 and a 12-month high of $58.80.

