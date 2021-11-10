The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $404.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $211.18 and a one year high of $426.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $400.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

