Blackstone Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Blackstone Inc trimmed its holdings in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,252 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc owned about 0.28% of BP Midstream Partners worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPMP. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BPMP opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.72. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.19. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $15.77.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.11). BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 134.24%. On average, analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 89.68%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BPMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jonestrading lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BP Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.31.

BP Midstream Partners Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

