Blackstone Inc Makes New $5.82 Million Investment in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,000. Blackstone Inc owned about 0.06% of Doximity as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $524,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,505,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $15,154,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

DOCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $76.51 on Wednesday. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $107.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.27.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. On average, analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

