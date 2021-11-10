Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 27.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,237,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 125,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 27,363 shares during the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

NYSE:NVO opened at $114.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $115.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.76 and a 200 day moving average of $92.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

