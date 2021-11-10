Millennium Management LLC Sells 156,561 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 593,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 156,561 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $22,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc lifted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 4,013.7% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 2,670,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 48.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,906,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,226 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 325.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,220,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,714,000 after acquiring an additional 933,557 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 37.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,580,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,754,000 after buying an additional 702,075 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

MIC stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.34 million, a PE ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average is $32.57.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $30.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $30.56. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 319.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $37.3868 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $11.00.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

