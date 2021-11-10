411,832 Shares in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 411,832 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,848,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.63% of Mimecast as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 19.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 86,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mimecast by 8.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mimecast in the second quarter valued at about $3,274,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Mimecast by 172.7% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,026 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mimecast by 1,755.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 258,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,688,000 after acquiring an additional 244,109 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Mimecast stock opened at $79.46 on Wednesday. Mimecast Limited has a 12 month low of $38.84 and a 12 month high of $80.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.81 and its 200-day moving average is $58.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.40, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $2,028,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 800,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,480.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $592,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,237 shares of company stock worth $14,742,205 in the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Mimecast Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.