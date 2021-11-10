Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 93.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 630,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,197 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $20,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 529.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 192,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 161,984 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 717,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,896,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $162,022,000 after acquiring an additional 137,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $253,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.54.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average is $33.67. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

