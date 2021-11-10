Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Position Increased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 532,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,271 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $23,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Canada Goose by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 32,056 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Canada Goose by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after acquiring an additional 240,800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Canada Goose by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Canada Goose by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $50.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.06. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $50.94.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.95 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOS. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. OTR Global raised Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC downgraded Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

