DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) by 357.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,169,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,694,564 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 5.03% of DiamondHead worth $21,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the second quarter worth $1,457,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the second quarter worth $1,095,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the second quarter worth $970,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DiamondHead during the second quarter valued at $3,472,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in DiamondHead during the second quarter valued at $1,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DHHC opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

