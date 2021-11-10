Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 515,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,351 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $22,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc grew its stake in Energizer by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 196,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 76.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 23,252 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 21.4% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,272,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,670,000 after buying an additional 224,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 16.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.54 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.15. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.14 and a 1 year high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Energizer’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.89.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

