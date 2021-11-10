Man Group plc Purchases 34,740 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Man Group plc increased its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 76.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,740 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.11% of MasTec worth $8,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 652.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,731,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,967 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 704,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,756,000 after purchasing an additional 513,239 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 595.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163,770 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,118,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 707,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,253,000 after acquiring an additional 160,528 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

NYSE MTZ opened at $96.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.57. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

MTZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.58.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.