Man Group plc Acquires 257,696 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,696 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.09% of NiSource worth $8,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in NiSource in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NiSource in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In other NiSource news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

