Man Group plc Grows Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Man Group plc grew its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 1,685.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 224,436 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $8,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $46.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average is $32.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,443.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

