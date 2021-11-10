KBR (NYSE:KBR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.79

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.79 and last traded at $44.15, with a volume of 824056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.35.

KBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.90.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -185.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.33%.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of KBR by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in KBR by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in KBR by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,834,000 after acquiring an additional 489,202 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in KBR by 393.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

