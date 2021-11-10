Man Group plc Reduces Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Man Group plc reduced its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520,289 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,945 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $9,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth $208,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth $356,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 33.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 76.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 603,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 89.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 359,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 170,101 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Austin M. Ramirez acquired 5,715 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ONB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.83.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 33.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

