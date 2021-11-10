Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Stock Price Up 11.6%

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) shares rose 11.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.10 and last traded at $14.02. Approximately 40,506 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,094,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

LICY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li-Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000.

Li-Cycle Company Profile (NYSE:LICY)

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

