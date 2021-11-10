Perma-Fix Environmental Services (PESI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%.
Shares of NASDAQ:PESI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.93. The company had a trading volume of 31,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,931. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $84.53 million, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.08.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.
Read More: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.