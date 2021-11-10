Perma-Fix Environmental Services (PESI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PESI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.93. The company had a trading volume of 31,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,931. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $84.53 million, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) by 4,750.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

