U.S. Well Services (USWS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect U.S. Well Services to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.45 million. On average, analysts expect U.S. Well Services to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

Shares of USWS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 765,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,141. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. U.S. Well Services has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $64.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Well Services stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) by 249.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,926 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.18% of U.S. Well Services worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.