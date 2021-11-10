Analysts Set Expectations for Morgan Stanley’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $7.71 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.26.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $99.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $178.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $105.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979,125 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,744 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,405,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,132,000 after buying an additional 2,740,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,552,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

