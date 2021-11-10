ADT (NYSE:ADT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ADT (NYSE:ADT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

ADT traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,728. ADT has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

ADT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on ADT in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ADT stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,240,046 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135,271 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of ADT worth $34,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT Company Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

