Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Makes New Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,470 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 33.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 280.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $349.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $314.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.14, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.93 and a 12 month high of $355.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $798,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,670,281 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.09.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

